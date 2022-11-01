MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Kent Williams and Lucas Atkinson presented Marion County Law Enforcement with a $300,000 check on Tuesday that will be used to buy portable radios, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Those who will receive the money for portable radios include the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police, Mullins Police, Nichols Police and Sellers Police, MCSO said.

“I’d like to thank Sheriff Brian Wallace for reaching out to me and asking to help secure funds so our law enforcement has what they need to protect the citizens of Marion County,” Atkinson said in a statement. “I‘d also like to thank Speaker Murrell Smith, Rep. Phillip Lowe, and Rep. Jackie Hayes for making sure our law enforcement in rural areas have the resources they need to keep our citizens safe.”