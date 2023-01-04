MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The sentencing date for a man who kidnapped and killed an 80-year-old Nichols woman has been rescheduled, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The sentencing for Dominique Brand, 31, of Marion, will now take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, according to a news release.

The sentencing was initially set to take place on Friday.

Brand was convicted by a judge of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and using or carrying a firearm during or in relation to a crime of violence. He could be sentenced to death or to life in prison without parole.

Brand chose a bench trial rather than a jury trial.

Brand killed Mary Ann Elvington, a retired school teacher, after kidnapping her from her home in Nichols and holding her at gunpoint in her car and forcing her to drive to North Carolina. That led to the case being prosecuted in federal court.

Prosecutors said Brand later returned to South Carolina with Elvington and shot and killed her with a shotgun behind an abandoned grocery store at the Zion Crossroad in Marion County. He then took Elvington’s vehicle and abandoned it in a wooded area behind a nightclub in Marion.

He later turned himself in to authorities in Marion County.