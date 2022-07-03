MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were shot early Sunday morning near Mullins, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the people shot suffered life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released any additional details about the shooting, including the location or whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the investigation in continuing.

