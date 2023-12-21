MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Marion County Department of Social Services to provide a special Christmas for 50 Marion County children.

The department said the children were referred by DSS caseworkers and Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

The department expressed thanks to its sponsors, that allowed each child to get a $100 shopping spree. Officers also took the children in patrol cars for a once in a lifetime experience.