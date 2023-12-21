MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Marion County Department of Social Services to provide a special Christmas for 50 Marion County children.  

The department said the children were referred by DSS caseworkers and Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The department expressed thanks to its sponsors, that allowed each child to get a $100 shopping spree. Officers also took the children in patrol cars for a once in a lifetime experience.

* * *

