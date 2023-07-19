MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — State agents seized seven illegal gaming machines and charged a Marion County couple with gambling and seven counts of possessing the machines, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Danny Ray Turner and Brenda G. Turner, both 74, were arrested on July 12 after agents found the “Pot O Gold” machines two days earlier while searching the property in the 2400 block of Marion Road, SLED said.

Brenda Turner admitted to “keeping and operating the illegal machines for the purpose of illegal gambling,” according to arrest warrants. The machines offered various forms of poker, keno, and blackjack, which are illegal games of chance under South Carolina law.

The Turners were taken to the Marion County Detention Center and released the same day after posting $8,000 bonds each, online jail records showed.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

