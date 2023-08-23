MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Marion County code enforcement official is facing charges for allegedly damaging a utility cable, disrupting a resident’s internet access and preventing the remote monitoring of the home’s surveillance system, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED charged Marion Dan Richardson, 58, with larceny, malicious injury to utilities and malicious injury to personal property after the incident on April 23, warrants showed. Richardson was not the HTC account subscriber or the owner of the surveillance system.

Earlier, on April 1, Richardson allegedly broke out a window and entered a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, causing about $2,000 in damage to the vehicle, according to the warrants. SLED said surveillance video and witness statements supported the charges against Richardson.

Richardson was booked at the Marion County Detention Center and released after posting bonds totaling $10,000, online jail records showed. The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, SLED said.

Richardson has faced other criminal charges. He was charged in March 2021 with 31 counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult. He also was charged with misconduct in office in September 2016 after allegedly taking 14 cats from the Marion County animal shelter and shooting and killing them.