MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement in Marion County over the next two days to combat crashes.

On Thursday and Friday, the SCDPS will increase enforcement along the following roads in Marion County: US-76, US-378, US-501 and US-301, according to a news release.

There have been two traffic fatalities in Marion County this year, according to preliminary figures from the SCDPS.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work with local law enforcement to increase enforcement with a specific focus on DUI, speeding, aggressive and distracted driving.

Officials will also increase enforcement along US-15, US-76, I-20, SC-34 and SC-341 in Lee County, according to the release. Lee County has had six traffic fatalities this year.

As of Wednesday, there have been 628 traffic fatalities statewide, according to the SCDPS. At this time in 2021, there were 718 traffic fatalities.