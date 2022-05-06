MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after crashing their patrol vehicle while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle that ran a red light, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 576 and Wahee Road, according to authorities.

A civilian vehicle failed to stop at a red light, according to the sheriff’s office, and the trooper swerved to avoid hitting them, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed. The two vehicles did not crash into each other.

No charges have been made. Further information on the trooper’s condition were not immediately available.