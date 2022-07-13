MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Voters in the Marion County community of Sellers will choose a new mayor in October to replace Frank Jones, who recently was killed in a tractor crash.

Jones died in the crash that happened July 7 on Church Street in Sellers, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray.

Marion County Voter Registration and Elections confirmed Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled for Oct. 4. Candidate filing begins at noon on Aug. 10 and continues through noon on Aug. 19.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is Sept. 4, officials said.