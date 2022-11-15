MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Mullins police officers were hurt Monday night when an SUV crashed into a restaurant, authorities said.

The two officers were eating at the Yummy Yummy Hibachi and Chinese restaurant at 213 W. McIntyre St. when the SUV smashed into a large window next to the entrance to the restaurant, police said in a Facebook post. It’s unclear how seriously they were injured.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

