MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Mullins police officers were hurt Monday night when an SUV crashed into a restaurant, authorities said.
The two officers were eating at the Yummy Yummy Hibachi and Chinese restaurant at 213 W. McIntyre St. when the SUV smashed into a large window next to the entrance to the restaurant, police said in a Facebook post. It’s unclear how seriously they were injured.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Count on News13 for updates.