MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An SUV driver was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 76 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 7 p.m. near Shepherd Road about 4 miles west of Marion when a 2003 Toyota SUV went off the right side of the road and overturned, SCHP Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said. The SUV was traveling east, and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.