MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A stable in the Pee Dee is getting help from several horse stables in Tennessee after a barn fire killed more than 30 horses last week.

Bryan Barnhill, who owns B and B Stables in Temperance Hill, said the horses were world champion Tennessee walking horses.

David Williams, a walking horse owner, is helping with the fundraiser.

“It’s a fear for all horse owners with horse barns,” Williams said. “It’s definitely a tragedy.”

The fire happened along Scarlet Road on Friday, according to authorities. A close friend of Barnhill said it happened while he and his workers were out at lunch.

Since then, several stable owners pledged to donate 100% of profits from their breeding to Barnhill.

“Doing something like this is a no-brainer for us. All of our stallion owners, which, we stand about 25 stallions for different customers and nobody hesitated at all,” Williams said. “They said ‘yeah, I want to donate. I feel you. Let’s try to help Brian.'”

Williams owns Sugar Creek Farms in Tennessee. His farm, along with Spencer Benedict Stables and Jordan Bennett, all pledged to donate their profits.

Williams said she show horse community is very close and that he heard about the fire shortly after it happened.

“You definitely want to help,” he said. “I mean, I learned about it late Friday afternoon. At first, you know, you were just hoping somebody was mistaken about it.”

Barnhill, who started the business at just 17, said he also lost one of his favorite horses — Skyliner.

“There’s a lot of great horses in that barn,” Williams said. “Some of them that were even raised here that we had a personal attachment to.”

The fire is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.