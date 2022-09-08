FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Testimony continued for a second day Thursday in the trial of Dominique Brand, who is accused of kidnapping and killing 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington.

Four of the seven people who testified Thursday morning were law enforcement. The defense questioned Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers about the swabbing process. Flowers was a Marion County deputy at the time Brand turned himself in and was the one who swabbed him.

MUSC Forensic Pathologist Nick Batalis also testified. He was deemed an expert witness and performed the autopsy on Elvington. He said she had “one very dramatic gunshot wound” that was from “contact or inches” away.

Jimmy Dean Jackson, who had his rifle and shotgun stolen in late March 2021, also testified. The rifle was recovered in the early morning of March 24, 2021, but the person wasn’t identified and “got away.” The rifle was returned to its owner before they realized it had evidentiary value. The shotgun was never returned.

Also stolen from Jackson were soup cans and soda bottles, which were found inside the stolen church van found on Elvington’s property. The defense said there was no way to prove the stolen items were the same ones found in the van.

The pastor at Little Bethel Baptist Church, where the van was stolen from, also testified. He said a laptop of his was also stolen. That laptop was recovered by the same Marion County deputy that chased after the unidentified man on March 24, 2021.

The date the laptop went missing was after Elvington was reported missing but before Brand turned himself in on April 1.

Marion County deputy Mark Collins testified that Brand called 911 on March 31, 2021 and asked to meet with officers because they were looking for him. He was taken back to the sheriff’s office without incident.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 18 people have testified in the trial. Three more testimonies are scheduled for after the lunch break. Three other testimonies that were planned for Thursday have been moved to Monday.

News13 has a crew in the courtroom covering the trial, but cameras are not permitted in federal court.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.