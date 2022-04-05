MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power was restored Tuesday night to more than 200 customers in Marion County after severe storms reportedly knocked down trees as they moved through the area.

Marion County Emergency Management reports numerous trees down along Bay Road in the Brittons Neck area. This area had been under a tornado warning.

As of 10:30 p.m., Pee Dee Electric Cooperative reported that power had been restored to more than 200 customers who lost service during the storm. Many of those who lost power were in the area where the trees were reported down, according to the Pee Dee Electric Co-op outage map.

If you can safely send photos of storm damage near you, send an email to news@wbtw.com with information about when and where the photo was taken.