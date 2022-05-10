FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Marion County woman in 2021 is now scheduled to go on trial in federal court in September, according to an assistant U.S. attorney in Florence.

The trial for Dominique Brand, also of Marion, is scheduled for Sept. 6., the attorney said. Jury selection is set to begin on Aug. 9.

Brand is accused of holding Mary Ann Elvington at gunpoint in her car and forcing her to drive to North Carolina and then to Lakeview before shooting her with a shotgun behind an abandoned grocery store in Marion County.

The crime is eligible for the death penalty, but his attorneys hope to get it taken off the table, according to court documents filed in February.