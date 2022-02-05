Volunteers tackle flooding in rural Marion County by planting trees around wetlands

BRITTON’S NECK, S.C. (WBTW) — Volunteers from a slew of local and statewide organizations gathered in rural Marion County Saturday to kick off a new flood-prevention effort.

Organizers said they hope to work toward environmental justice for the Britton’s Neck community.

“This community has been flooded three times in the last six years to the point where residents had to be evacuated,” Rev. Leo Woodberry of Kingdom Living Temple said.

Woodberry installed a pole in the ground in Britton’s Neck. A piece of silver tape near the top marks the height of floodwater during Hurricane Florence in 2018, he said. Many homes in the area had to be elevated after that to avoid future flood damage.

“The school next door to this community center has been shut down due to repeated flooding,” Sara Green, executive director of the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, said. “Last time we were here, we saw a church that all you could see was the steeple because the rest of the building was underwater.”

The new initiative aims to plant 1,000 trees around Britton’s Neck’s low-lying wetlands. The trees are supposed to help absorb water when flooding takes place.

Organizations involved with the effort include the New Alpha Community Development Corporation, Kingdom Living Temple, The Whitney M. Slater Foundation, the South Carolina State University Environmental Action Club, the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, the National Wildlife Federation and the Dogwood Alliance.

In South Carolina, there are so many communities affected by flooding issues,” Dr. Florence Anoruo of SC State’s Department of Biology and Physical Sciences said. “What happens in Britton’s Neck can be a model for other areas.”

Woodberry attributes the flooding to the area’s logging industry. He said after the 1,000 trees are planted, the organizations will work to install retention ponds and shift the area’s economy toward small-scale agribusiness instead.

“People need to come and help,” Woodberry said. “They need to join in because tomorrow you may need to do the same thing in your community.”

According to the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, the volunteers will plant more trees every Saturday in February and March. You can sign by going to the federation’s webpage.