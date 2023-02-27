COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning ticket worth $50,000 in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Mullins, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning Double Play ticket was sold at the Lotto Palace at 526 Park St. in Mullins. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Double Play numbers drawn Saturday night were 4-6-39-60-66 and 2.

Another winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K store in North Augusta, South Carolina. It matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball. The Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 11-24-58-66-67 and 26.

No winning jackpot tickets were sold Saturday night, meaning the top prize for Monday night’s drawing will be an estimated $131 million.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.