MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has died in a shooting overnight in Marion County, authorities said.
In a Facebook post, Mullins police said the woman was found dead inside a home in the 100 block of Prevatte Street after an argument. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed to News13 that the woman had been shot. Her name has not been released. Her body will be taken to a hospital in Charleston for an autopsy, Richardson said.
The State Law Enforcement Division is helping Marion police with the investigation. No other details were immediately available.
