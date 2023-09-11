MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been taken into custody after leading Marion County deputies on a 40-minute chase that went into Florence County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a woman on a bicycle in the area of Willie Hodge Road and Harrington Road. The caller said the woman was acting suspicious, possibly videoing homes and attempting to wave down vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before deputies arrived to the area, the caller said the woman had stolen a utility truck and fled, the sheriff’s office said. Marion County deputies found the truck she was driving, but she led them on a chase for about 40 minutes that went into Florence County before the vehicle was eventually disabled.

The sheriff’s office said the woman’s name and charges will be released later.

