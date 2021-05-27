Marion high soccer team gets a new scoreboard in honor of James David Dozier

Marion, S.C. – The Marion High School Soccer team scored a major gift this year through the generosity of Melanie and James (JD) Dozier to further the legacy of their son, James David Dozier III.

The couple gifted a new scoreboard to the soccer team at Marion High School. The sign was erected on the soccer field behind Marion High School honoring the memory of James III.

After a tragic and untimely death of their son, the Dozier’s created a trust fund that has been used to support students in Marion County that shared the same passions as their son. The young James, played soccer, so this year the trust fund donated a new scoreboard for the soccer program. The Swamp Foxes’ maroon and gold sign keeps the time, what period they are in and the score, along with the words “In memory of James David dozier III”.

“James loved Marion High School and the game of soccer,” Melanie Dozier said. “My husband, JD, and I wanted to use the remaining James David Dozier III Memorial Scholarship Funds on the soccer program. Mr. Jason Jordan, a classmate and friend of James’, designed a new scoreboard with his love for his friend in mind. By purchasing a new scoreboard for the soccer field, JD and I felt this would continue to carry on our son’s legacy through the game in which he loved.”

Former head coach Jason Jordan says, “Our soccer program has had a need for a scoreboard for a long time. The ability to memorialize James with this addition makes the gift even more special” Jordan and Dozier were high school classmates and longtime friends.

The James David Dozier III Memorial Trust Fund has also funded scholarships for students to continue their education after high school