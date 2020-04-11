Marion PD: One dead after shooting late Friday

MARION, SC (WBTW) – One person died after an apparent shooting in Marion late Friday night, according to police.

Officers with the Marion Police Department responded to Middleton Street around 11 p.m. Friday in reference to a person shot, according to Marion Chief of Police Tony Flowers.

That’s where officers found an approximately 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Chief Flowers.

He was taken to MUSC in Mullins, where he later died, police say.

Police have identified persons of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made. SLED Crime Scene also responded and helped with collecting any possible evidence.

Anyone who has any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399.

