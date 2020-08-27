Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers resigns

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers has resigned from his role, he told News13 Thursday.

Flowers told News13 he is pursuing an opportunity outside of law enforcement.

Flowers became Police Chief in July 2018.

Flowers served with the department since 2007. He’s a graduate of Florence Darlington Technical College and Columbia Southern University, he has an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Before working in Marion, Flowers worked in law enforcement with the City of Florence and the City of Darlington and served in the United States Air Force.

