Marion police officer resigns after DUI arrest

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion police officer resigned from the department Sunday after he was charged with driving under the influence Saturday night, Police Chief Bobby Crawford said.

Harold Ford was arrested after he was pulled over for a traffic violation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Crawford said. No other information was immediately available.

News13 has reached out to troopers for more information. Ford was released on bond from the Marion County Detention Center. Count on News for updates.