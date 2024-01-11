MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One man is dead and another is recovering after they were found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon at a laundromat in Mullins, according to Police Chief Phil Mostowski.

According to an incident report obtained by News13, officers were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. to the Express Wash and Laundry about a wellness check. When they arrived, officers found two men asleep on the floor inside the building.

The report said the men were unresponsive and that officers administered Narcan to both of them in the event they were suffering from an overdose.

Mostowski said both men were taken by EMS to Mcleod Hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. Motowski said an autopsy has been scheduled and that preliminary results should be back within one to two weeks.

The investigation is continuing.