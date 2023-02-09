MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody.
The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available.
No additional details were available.
