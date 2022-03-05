MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Cooks fired up their stoves and brought out their best spices Saturday for Marion’s 14th annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off, which put a focus on downtown revitalization efforts.

Residents sampled the flavor and checked out what’s been happening in the city’s downtown.

“You start prepping way early in the game,” Wayne Collins said. “Get all your supplies, cook your chili and bring it out here.” Then, you just serve it and meet people and hope for the best.”

Collins and his wife, Karen, said they have brought their firefighting-themed chili, “Backdraft” to the cookoff every year. They touted their winning record and hoped to bring home the gold once again. The couple was one of 16 teams, all of whom spent the day handing out samples.

“We’re hoping that as more people come down and walk around tasting the chili they’re noticing the businesses,” Tiffany Sullivan, vice-chairwoman of the Historic Marion Revitalization Association, said.

She and the association’s chairman, Jonathan Atkinson, said they hope events like the cookoff can bring more life to the city.

“We’ve got façade programs, we’ve got sign and paint programs, we’re kind of giving a facelift to Main Street,” Atkinson said of the revitalization efforts. “We don’t have many empty buildings anymore. We’ve got a business in the majority of them. That’s a big change from 10 years ago.”

They said they hope the efforts will keep residents spending their money in Marion instead of traveling to bigger cities to take advantage of the amenities.

“We want them to be able to shop here, eat here, spend a Saturday on Main Street,” Sullivan said.

“Marion needs it,” Atkinson added. “Most small towns do.”