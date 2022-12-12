MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported after a shooting Monday morning in Marion in which someone in a car fired more than a half-dozen shots at a truck before crashing into a fence, hitting a residence and then fleeing, Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said.

The incident began between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. while the two vehicles were traveling south on Smith Street, Flowers said.

According to Flowers, witnesses told police that someone in the car started shooting at the truck, which was in front of it. Seven or eight shots were possibly fired.

Flowers said the car then turned left onto Reaves Street before hitting a chainlink fence and a residence on the corner of Smith and Reaves Street. After the crash, the car headed east on Reaves Street and got away.

No one was hurt, and Marion police were not able to provide a description of any suspect or suspects. It’s unclear whether anyone was at the residence at the time of the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

