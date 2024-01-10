MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday’s storm wiped away the beloved mural in Main Street Commons in Marion. The mural had been a staple in the city.

The creator, Narzchio Stuckey, said he was “heartbroken” to see that the mural he created nearly three years ago is now just painted bricks scattered across the ground.

“It was a hurtful feeling, it got the best of me. It was like a punch to the gut.” Stuckey said.

In 2010, a fire caused many businesses to be torn down by the city due to public safety concerns.

City council member and owner of Fred’s barber shop located directly next to the mural, Frederick Gause, says after the fire, the area was converted as a common space for Marion residents.

“We have been using this area for farmers markets, concerts, you know even after that remendous fire, the city and the citizens, we were able to come together out of the ashes and make this space a usable space, where family and friends could come out and enjoy each other,” Gause said.

Gause says the mural shared the city’s story.

“Within the letters, there was pictures that shared about the agriculture the mascot, the flower, it was just beautiful,” he said.

From start to finish, it took Stuckey over a month, working 9-10 hours a day in the hot sun.

“It wasn’t just, you know, a walk in the park, but it was well worth it,” he said.

One resident says the mural was a highlight of his trips into downtown.

“We come up on the weekends and that mural is just a knockout. It is so pretty, and I just hate this happened because somebody spent a lot of time drawing that mural, so I just hate that it happened, but glad nobody was around when it fell,” Tommy Gibson said.

Gibson says he hopes the mural will be back again soon. Stuckey says it is a blessing to have this type of admiration from locals.

“It feels good actually knowing that, you know, my work is admired. Because as artists, you know, we take so much pride into our artwork, and I definitely take a lot of pride in some artwork, you know, I’m proud of every piece that I create,” Stuckey said. “So, you know, it’s a wonderful feeling.”

The Historic Marion Revitalization association is one of the main groups that helped fund the mural. News13 reached out to HRMA to see if there are any current plans to recreate the mural and have not heard back.

However, Stuckey says he would be more than honored to re-create a mural for the city of Marion.

“It’s like a huge puzzle piece, you know, so I’m just looking forward to recreating and putting that puzzle piece back together, and just bring smiles on everyone’s faces,” he said.

There were some comments on the city of Marion’s Facebook post where many residents say they knew the wall was going to fall due to a large crack on the side where the mural was.

The project was privately funded, however, city Administrator Alan Ammons told News13 that the city was made aware of the crack and were actively working to make the necessary repairs.