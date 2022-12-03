MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — An annual event kicked off the holiday season Saturday morning in Marion, spreading tons of holiday joy.

People gathered at the Amazing Grace Park for a day filled with holiday cheer and Christmas shopping from local vendors at the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland.

“It’s a thing we brought to the community last year to give our craft vendors and local artisans a chance to sell crafts and things that they make, which is also an opportunity for the rest of the community to buy Christmas presents that are handmade in the community,” said Holly Barr, the manager at Amazing Grace Park.

The community gathered for crafts, sweet treats and photo opportunities with Santa. Families, kids and dogs were able to take photos with Santa.

Donations were collected at the event, and the funds will be used for future events.

Barr shared more about what kinds of activities the annual event offers.

“We also have crafts for kids to make, hot chocolate and warm drinks. And then we have Santa here. That way the kids can experience sitting on his lap when taking a picture with him. And it’s just a wonderful response and it’s just something to get the holiday season going,” Barr said.

Amazing Grace Park will host a polar express-themed pajama party at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.