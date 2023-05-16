MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two brothers led to a shooting in Marion Tuesday night, Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers told News13.
Flowers said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Cooper Street. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.
The other brother was arrested, but his name was not given.
