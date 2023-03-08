MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted in connection with a murder Thursday in Marion and a woman has been arrested, according to the Marion Police Department.

Devante Marquise Legette is wanted for the murder of James Cross Jr, police said. Another person was also injured in the incident. Legette is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Talearia Shianne Robinson, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to police.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Bluff Street in Marion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8616. Anyone who sees Legette should not approach him.