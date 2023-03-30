MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Canadian company plans to relocate its headquarters to Marion County, bringing a $1.19 million investment and 27 new jobs to the area.

Normont Motion Technology is a leading industrial engineering company currently based in Quebec, Canada, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

The company is leasing a facility at 520 Highway 76 in Marion for its new corporate headquarters and its head U.S. regional office. The facility will include the company’s design, manufacturing, and logistics and warehousing operations.

We are proud to welcome Normont Motion Technology, Inc. to South Carolina, McMaster said. “Their investment into Marion County will not only help drive innovation but also bring new economic opportunities for the state and our people. We look forward to seeing their continued success here in South Carolina.”

The company manufactures industrial, automotive and aerospace gas springs and shock absorber solutions and delivers them to customers around the world. In addition to gas springs, the company produces electromechanical lift systems, dampers and hardware components, serving the automotive, heavy truck and mechanical industries.

“Our decision to move to Marion was an easy one, Normont’s president, John Struthers, said. “Marion has an experienced workforce, the county has been excellent to work with, and Marion’s location, so close to I-95, simplifies our logistics. The success of our Marion facility is critical to our future growth. I am looking forward to expanding and Normont being part of the Marion community for years to come.”

Marion County leaders are excited to have the company operating in the county.

“We are pleased to welcome Normont to Marion County and thank Normont for choosing to relocate its corporate headquarters here, County Council Chairman John Q. Atkinson said. “As the momentum continues to build toward the EV sector in S.C., Marion County is excited to not only see another auto sector industry choose our county but also see that our investment into the future is a step in the right direction. We are excited to have Normont and look forward to the future of Marion County!”