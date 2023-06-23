MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – A car accident has resulted in critical injuries, according to a Facebook post by Marion Fire Rescue.

According to the post, Marion Fire Rescue responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 501 bypass near Sawyer Road at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The accident involved entrapment and the area will be closed for an extended period of time to allow responders a safe working space, according to the post.

Marion Heavy Rescue 10 and volunteers are on the scene along with Marion County EMS, according to the post.

Count on News13 for updates.