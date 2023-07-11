MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The DJ Rowell Foundation is hosting its seventh annual basketball camp in Marion this week.

The foundation said more than 200 kids are there to play ball.

The camp, which is called the “Rockem Experience,” is free. DJ Rowell, the founder of the DJ Rowell foundation, said the camp is supported through sponsorships, grants and the money he donates from his acting career.

He said for anyone looking to donate to the foundation, that it could give you purpose.

“Any time you mention what you want to do to make the world a better place, and make kids better and position them ultimately to be who they want to be . . . how can you say no to that?” Rowell said.

The camp also provides leadership opportunities for youth. One volunteer, Jared Rogers, joined the camp after moving from New Hampshire.

He said after his first year, not only did the camp help him become more social, but that it also helped him become a role model for others.

“As much as you work in life is what you’re going to get out of basketball,” Rogers said. “So that’s why I love playing basketball because I put all my hardest into life and I transfer that to a game I love or a sport I love. And it just helps me to be a better person.”

Rowell said seeing Rogers come out of his shell since last year is one of the program’s biggest success stories.

“Just to see his light. Or his cup become so full and us have anything to do with it. Because what’s in Jared is in Jared,” Rowell said. “It’s on us as coaches, as mentors, as big brothers, to help him extract what it is that belongs to him, and it’s greatness as you can see.”

Rowell will also receive the City of Marion’s resolution, also known as the key to the city, on Thursday. He said he could not have done it without the help of the community.

“There’s a quote: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,'” Rowell said. “And together, eight years later, 5,000 kids impacted, totally free. Here’s the key to the city . . . the DJ Rowell Foundation.”

The camp is from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will last until Friday.