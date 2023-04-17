MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A female was shot in the leg late Sunday night, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Marion police.

Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Amber Street after getting a report of shots fired and someone possibly being wounded. They found shell casings in the area and a vehicle that had been shot.

Dispatchers also notified officers at the scene that a female had gone to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Marion and was being treated for a gunshot wound to her leg. Police said officers talked to her at the hospital, but she refused to cooperate.

While officers were still working at the shooting scene, they got another call from dispatch about a home being shot in the 400 block of Dunlop Street. Officers there found shell casings and damage to the home.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Marion police or to contact the department through its app. Information can remain anonymous.

Count on News13 for updates