MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue.

It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said.

When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need medical attention but needed to be rescued, according to MFR. The trapped person was safely removed with a stokes basket.

Marion County EMS treated the person and took them to an area hospital.

No further details were immediately available.