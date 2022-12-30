MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A ranch-stryle brick home on Georgetown Street in Marion was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning, according to Marion Fire Rescue.

Crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the fire in the 800 block of Georgetown Street and found “significant fire” through the home. They stayed on the scene for several hours.

No injuries were reported, but the home was severely damaged, Marion Fire Rescue said.

The Marion Rural Fire Department provided manpower to help fight the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.