MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Christmas time can be stressful and oftentimes people worry about how they will afford to buy presents for their loved ones during the holiday season.

One non-profit organization, Ladies on a Mission, that seeks to transform and enlighten the community decided to alleviate “holiday” pressure by surprising four women Thursday afternoon with a shopping spree to Walmart in Marion ahead of Christmas.

Robin Sanders, founder of Ladies on a Mission, said she loves pouring back into the community. She said the look of surprise and emotion she witnessed from the four ladies is what keeps her passionate about helping the community.

The four ladies were gifted cards ranging from $60 to $200. The gift card amount was based upon need. The ladies were able to choose from groceries, clothing, or toys for their children.

Sanders created the organization four years ago. Sanders said before Ladies on a Mission, there was a Facebook group she hosted with more than 300 people that encouraged each other.

Sanders said she saw the influence it had and decided to create an organization- Ladies on a Mission.

Despite the title, the organization is not limited to women and her son serves as the vice president of the organization. Sanders said if anything happens to her, he will continue on the legacy.

The organization hosts various programs in the community and the programs are funded out of pocket.

Stacey Page, member of Ladies on a Mission said she is involved in the organization because she loves to see the smiles on people’s faces.

“I love the feeling I get when I give back to the community,” Page said. “Nothing compares to it.”