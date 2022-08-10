MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Latta man is in custody after he was allegedly involved in three different shootings in Marion in the last year and a half.

Javon Rhieen Brunson, 28, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, three counts of discharging firearms within city limits and three counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm. He was taken into custody on Monday.

Each shooting involved a different victim.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Brunson was in a vehicle on Withlacoochee Avenue when he pulled up to a person who was driving a motorcycle and shot at him, according to Chief Tony Flowers. The victim has hit in their lower extremeties.

On June 10, 2021, Brunson was in a vehicle on Murray Street when he stopped, fired 10 times at a person and then left, according to Flowers.

On Jan. 25 of this year, Brunson shot a person multiple times in the 800 block of Upland Avenue, and then drove off. The victim was taken to a hospital, according to Flowers.

His bond for the attempted murder charges will be set by a circuit court judge. His bond for the other charges was set to more than $41,000.

This is the first time Marion police have publicly released information on any of the three shootings.