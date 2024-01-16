MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of the Abundant Life Church of the Living God gathered Sunday at The Woodhaven in Marion to honor church leaders who have passed on.

It’s the fifth year of the event led by Bishop Kenneth Foxworth. The church received a key to the city from Marion leaders.

News13’s Annette Peagler was keynote speaker. The event honored Lonnie Israel and Apostle GW Foxworth. Israel’s daughter, Lisa C. Brooks, was there to receive an award in honor of her father.

The Loris church was built in the early 1960s.