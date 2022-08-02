MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused in a deadly shooting in Marion in June that also injured a 1-year-old girl has been released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond, according to the Marion County Clerk of Courts office.

Derwin Dewayne Ellison of Marion faces murder and other charges after the shooting that killed Javarious Scott. He was released from the Marion County Detention Center on July 28 but will be subjected to electronic monitoring and house arrest.

According to Marion police, “several individuals” were involved in the shooting in the 700 block of Bluff Street. The 1-year-old girl was hit by a bullet while she was inside a nearby apartment, police said.

