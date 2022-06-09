MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with murder after a shooting Sunday in Marion that also left a 1-year-old girl hurt, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.

Derwin Dewayne Ellison Jr., 22, of Marion, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms in the city, unlawfully carrying of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Bond for murder must be set by a circuit court judge. He was given a $12,000 bond on the rest of the charges, according to police.

The shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. when “several individuals” were involved in a shooting in the 700 block of Bluff Street. The 1-year-old girl was hit by the bullet while she was inside a nearby apartment, Flower said.

“This is enough,” Marion police said Sunday in a Facebook post. “If you want to shoot at each other so be it, but when your poor decision-making almost takes the life of an innocent child then that is another level of evil.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department.