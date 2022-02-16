Man found not guilty in deadly 2016 shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting a man to death in Marion in April 2016 was found not guilty on Wednesday, according to 12 Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Geno Davon Lester’s defense argued that he shot Steven Howard in self-defense during an altercation between the two men. Lester had been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

The shooting happened about 6:15 p.m. on April 17, 2016, on the corner of Waycross Street and Jones Avenue. Authorities said Lester fled after the shooting. Lester was arrested nearly 18 months later by authorities in New Haven, Connecticut.