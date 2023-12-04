MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are investigating after a man was shot in a car on Sunday, according to Police Chief Tony Flowers.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Holiday Court, Flowers said. The man was shot in his side while he was sitting in the backseat.

Flowers said the man is expected to be OK.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.