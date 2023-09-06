MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday morning at his home in Marion, according to Police Chief Tony Flowers.

Flowers said the man was shot in his right shoulder after going outside of his home to check on a noise and then going back inside. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Flowers said the investigation is in the preliminary stages and that more information will be released later.

