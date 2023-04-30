MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot Sunday morning while inside a vehicle in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Rosewood Drive, Flowers said. A vehicle appeared to have pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots into his vehicle.
The man was shot in the stomach and was taken to a hospital, Flowers said. The man is expected to be OK.
Flowers said no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.