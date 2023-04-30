MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot Sunday morning while inside a vehicle in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Rosewood Drive, Flowers said. A vehicle appeared to have pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots into his vehicle.

The man was shot in the stomach and was taken to a hospital, Flowers said. The man is expected to be OK.

Flowers said no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.