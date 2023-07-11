MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the City of Marion, alleging he was wrongfully arrested in November 2022, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by David Wiggins III, alleges that on or about Nov. 20, Wiggins was leaving Burger King and headed home when he was stopped by a Marion police officer.

Wiggins complied and pulled his vehicle over, the lawsuit shows. Immediately after he was stopped, the officer drew her gun and pointed it in Wiggins’ vehicle. Wiggins was then ordered to step out of the vehicle and lay face down on the street, all while the officer pointed the gun in his direction.

The lawsuit shows that after several minutes had gone by, other Marion police officers responded to the scene and checked Wiggins’ plates. It was then determined that the officer stopped the wrong vehicle and released Wiggins from his handcuffs.

Once his handcuffs were removed, Wiggins was able to leave the scene after an apology from the officer that was a “mockery at best and insincere at worst,” the lawsuit alleges. Wiggins was in handcuffs for nearly two minutes and had a gun pointed at him for three minutes.

Wiggins had to, in other words, “endure 180 seconds handcuffed with his face to the ground and a gun to his head not knowing if the next second would be his last,” according to the lawsuit.

He then filed a formal complaint against the Marion Police Department and met with Police Chief Flowers, who informed him that he would not be referring the matter to SLED and that the officer would be disciplined.

The lawsuit alleges that the officer never intended to conduct a lawful traffic stop, and that she never attempted to verify that the plates on Wiggins’ vehicle matched the vehicle she was looking for.

Wiggins is suing for an unspecified amount of damages including, but not limited to, pecuniary loss, pain and suffering, medical expenses, mileage incurred in traveling to medical appointments and additional damages that may be revealed throughout the trial, the lawsuit shows.