MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 34-year-old man they said fired a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Johnathan Oshea Reaves is accused of firing a gun on Tuesday at the Marion Recreation Department’s baseball field on Main Street, according to the Marion Police Department.

Children and parents were at the field at the time, according to authorities. Police have previously said that witnesses reported two men arguing. One man then drove away, and another shot at him twice.

Police said Reaves is facing charges of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm within city limits, malicious injury to personal property and the unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Officials believe he lives in Mullins and/or Florence.

Anyone with information on his location are asked to call police at (843) 426-8616. Callers can remain anonymous.