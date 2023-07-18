MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police arrested a man Tuesday on multiple charges in separate incidents including armed robbery and murder, police said in a news release.

Deshawn Derrick Tolbert, 26, of Marion County, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, pointing a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and conspiracy.

Those charges stem from a July 25, 2020 incident in which Tolbert allegedly, along with another person, stole items valued at about $1,200 from a juvenile in Marion, according to police.

Tolbert also faces charges including murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm in city limits, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing a firearm at a person and death to a child in utero during a violent crime.

Those charges stem from a Sept. 14, 2022 incident in which he is accused of shooting and killing Vanessa Cross and her unborn child in the 1100 block of Wallace Circle in Marion, police said.

Police said Tolbert was booked into the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing on Wednesday.