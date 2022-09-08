MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass has resigned.

News13 requested Bass’ resignation letter last week and received it on Thursday. Our calls to Mayor Ashley Brady on Friday and Thursday were not returned. A reason for his resignation wasn’t provided in the letter.

Bass told News13 by phone that he’s going to keep the specifics regarding his resignation between him and the city, but he praised many members of the fire department and said he is glad to have worked with the city.

Bass was employed with the City of Marion from Feb. 21 until Sept. 1, according to the city.